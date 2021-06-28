The potential introduction of a Pixel 6 “Pro” had us wondering just what you out there might be thinking of the proposed name change away from the traditional standard and XL variant. It turns out you had plenty to say.

We had a sizeable response to our original poll asking what you think the name methodology for the Pixel 6 should adhere to. And we have to say the results were not quite as predictable as we thought they might be. Of the thousands of votes we received, just over 45% of you out there would prefer Google to stick with the “Pixel 6 and 6 XL” paradigm that we’ve all become accustomed to — save 2020’s weirdness.

That said, the idea of a “Pro” model with added features and extra hardware does kind of make sense from a device distinction perspective. 36.21% of you out there agreed, thinking that Google should push ahead with Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro as the names for the late 2021 flagship duo.

If the rumors are to be believed and the larger model will come with added camera hardware and display differences, it does begin to make sense. Some such as mattcoz also pointed out that because the proposed “smaller” Pixel 6 is already larger than any previous XL variant, a standard and Pro model makes more sense this year.

16.78% of you out there simply do not care what Google calls or names the Pixel 6 series, which is fair enough. The name really doesn’t matter if Google can’t nail this device at the sixth time of asking. There have been too many missteps in recent years and an outright killer Pixel is a must for Google this time around.

We also had some excellent Pixel 6 name suggestions likely from the 1.91% that voted “Other.” Our personal favorites being Mike Shwilly’s tongue in cheek “Pixel 6a Lite 4G” and “Pixel 6 XL Pro-Series 5G.” That would be great in upcoming marketing campaigns, that is for sure.

