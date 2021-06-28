With the new capability for playing in web browsers, Xbox Game Pass streaming can now be played on Chrome OS, though only unofficially.

One could argue that Chromebooks have always been supported by Xbox Game Pass, as the streaming portion is available through an Android app and most Chromebooks can use Android apps. However, as many have reported, the app is not particularly optimized for Chrome OS and can even have issues that cause Xbox Game Pass streaming to be unavailable on Chromebooks for weeks at a time.

When it was announced that Xbox Game Pass streaming would be gaining a proper web app this year, complete with iPhone/iPad support, it seemed like this would be Chrome OS’s time to shine. This afternoon, Microsoft formally launched the Xbox Game Pass streaming web app, alongside streaming powered by Xbox Series X, with “Windows 10 PCs and Apple phones and tablets” specifically called out.

We reached out to Microsoft and a spokesperson confirmed that Chrome OS is indeed not one of the platforms officially supported by the new web app. However, they left the door open to Xbox Game Pass streaming formally coming to Chrome OS and other platforms, depending on feedback from the community.

We’re beginning support of Windows 10 PCs and Apple phones and tablets through Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome and Safari browsers. We’ll continue to listen to feedback and work to support more devices over time.

However, despite Microsoft’s statement to the contrary, @mcsetty on Twitter has confirmed that the web app does work on Chrome OS, though with a warning that you’re using an unsupported browser. By simply clicking “Continue anyway,” gamers can enjoy the full Game Pass streaming experience on a Chromebook.

With Microsoft allowing games to be played in “unsupported” browsers, Amazon Luna is the sole holdout for allowing gameplay on Chrome OS. Meanwhile, Nvidia GeForce Now, Shadow, and Google’s own Stadia all offer web apps that have formal support for gaming on Chromebooks.

This article has been updated to reflect that despite not being a supported platform, Chromebooks can take full advantage of the Xbox Game Pass web app. The original headline read: “Xbox Game Pass still doesn’t support Chromebooks; Microsoft will ‘listen to feedback’“

