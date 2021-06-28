YouTube has partnered with Hollywood Park in a multiyear agreement that will see a purpose-built 6,000 seat venue named YouTube Theater.

The venue is aiming to be a “new creative oasis for Angelenos” with the three-story venue providing a “intimate venue” for up to 6,000 guests. While multiple YouTube Spaces were shuttered as a result of the pandemic, this new venue will provide a place to watch emerging and established artists in the heart of Los Angeles.

YouTube Theater will even provide a space for live streaming and eSports events as part of this partnership. Interactivity is said to play a key role in how this venue will differ from other dedicated event spaces. YouTube Creators will play a key role in the theater’s special events that could provide a real-world platform for the biggest talents on the video-sharing site.

Angela Courtin, vice president of brand marketing for YouTube, said:

YouTube creators and artists are the heart of YouTube and YouTube Theater adds to the portfolio of opportunities to drive their creativity, build their businesses, grow their communities, and so much more.

The venue blends seamlessly at the southernmost corner of the SoFi Stadium, which is home to the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers. It even uses same roof canopy that stretches over SoFi Stadium and American Airlines Plaza.

YouTube Theater is designed to be home to a variety of live entertainment events. Hollywood Park and Live Nation have partnered in an exclusive multi-year booking agreement and have already confirmed Caifanes, Los Angeles Azules, Pitbull, Black Pumas, Devo, Trippie Redd, Alejandro Sanz, Christian Nodal, Marina, and Louis Tomlinson to play shows at the theater in 2021 and 2022. Guests at the theater will be introduced to state-of-the-art technology and premium finishes that elevate the fan experience.

Acts have already been confirmed as performing at YouTube Theater include Pitbull, Iggy Azalea, Erasure, and TLC. The first acts to take to the stage on September 4 will be Mexican rock band Caifanes. Tickets are available exclusively from Ticketmaster for all upcoming events.

More on YouTube:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: