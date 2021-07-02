The camera is the obvious highlight of Pixel phones, and Google frequently works to advertise this. One way the Google Pixel team does this is through the Creator Labs program, which is now running a Photo Fund.

Creator Labs was founded at the end of 2019 as an “incubator for emerging photographers, directors, and YouTubers.” As of last year, the program had nine recurring artists that used Pixel phones. Works can be seen on Instagram, while other examples are available here.

The Google Pixel team — specifically the “Devices and Services” division, along with Aperture, have now launched a Creator Labs Photo Fund to provide “financial support to artists in the wake of COVID-19.”

With artists and creatives heavily affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, it has never been more important and vital to provide support for this community. Submissions will be free and open to any photographer or lens-based artist living in the United States, and twenty selected artists will be awarded a prize of $5,000 each.

The application process involves submitting “8 to 10 images from one body of work, showing a commitment to making a cohesive and compelling series or project.” It does not have to be captured with a Google device.

Entrants will not be evaluated on the basis of prior experience, publications, or exhibition history, but instead on the strength and originality of their vision.

Submissions are open to those 18 and older in the US, with the window closing on July 16, while winners will be announced on September 14.

