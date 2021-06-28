Pixel 5a to be released in August, according to latest rumor

According to the latest rumor, Google’s next mid-range phone, the Pixel 5a, is set to release sometime in August.

The Google Pixel 5a has had something of a beleaguered pre-launch history. Since its first leak, we’ve been under the impression that the Pixel 5a will not be much different from the Pixel 4a 5G, in terms of size, shape, and design. Beyond that, we’ve even found evidence that the Pixel 5a will use the same Snapdragon 765 processor as the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5.

Before Google could announce the phone and confirm these details, the tech community’s eyes were turned to the Pixel 6 generation with its Google-made Whitechapel chip. Worse, it was briefly rumored that the Pixel 5a had been canceled altogether, a point that Google chose to directly dispute.

In doing so, Google confirmed the Pixel 5a exists and that it will release “in line with when last year’s a-series phone was introduced.” Considering there were two a-series phones released in 2020, there were two distinct windows for what this comment meant. Either the Pixel 5a would release in August, lining up with the Pixel 4a, or in October, matching the Pixel 4a 5G.

Today, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman has settled the debate, sharing that the Pixel 5a should be announced in August 2021, and released that same month. That said, as Google previously confirmed, the Pixel 5a will only see release in the US and Japan, and it’s unknown if this limitation will be temporary or permanent for the phone.

