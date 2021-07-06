All of today’s best deals are headlined by the first Amazon sale on the OnePlus 9 Pro at $99 off. Plus, save on the Wyze Band Fitness Tracker at $25 alongside this back-to-school-ready ASUS Chromebook Flip at $120 off. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

OnePlus 9 Pro sees first Amazon sale

Amazon is currently offering the OnePlus 9 Pro 256GB Android Smartphone for $970. Normally fetching $1,069, you’re looking at $99 in savings, with today’s offer marking the very first Amazon price cut and the best discount to date overall.

Centered around its 6.7-inch 120HZ 1080p display, OnePlus 9 Pro delivers the brand’s most capable smartphone to date that’s supplemented by 5G connectivity and a Snapdragon 888 SoC to power it all. That’s alongside other notable inclusions like 65W Warp Charge support, responsive gaming thanks to HyperTouch, and a 5-sensor camera array around back graced with Hasselblad seal of approval. Get all of the details in our hands-on review.

Strap on the Wyze Band Fitness Tracker for $25

Wyze Labs via Amazon is offering its Wyze Band Fitness Tracker for $25. Originally going for $30, today’s deal marks only the second major discount that we’ve tracked and a match for the all-time low.

Packed with a 10-day battery life, you can monitor your sleep, heart rate, and daily steps alongside a specialized running mode for avid marathoners or beginner joggers. You’ll also garner Alexa support with a built-in microphone. So you can set timers, see the weather, as well as check text and social media notifications. Plus, it’s ready for all your summer adventures with 5ATM water resistance.

Save $120 on this back to school-ready ASUS Chromebook Flip

Amazon currently offers the ASUS Chromebook Flip C436 for $680. Typically fetching $800, today’s offer amounts to $120 in savings, beats our previous mention from back in February by $20, and marks a new all-time low.

Whether you’re a student looking for a new machine to help tackle the upcoming fall semester or just want a lightweight machine for browsing the web away from the desk, this ASUS Chromebook is up to the task. Flip C436 sports a 2-in-1 design that’s backed by a 14-inch 1080p display and comes powered by an i3 processor that’s supplemented by Wi-Fi 6 support, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage.

