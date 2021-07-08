OnePlus 6 and 6T finally get Android 11 nearly a year late, but still only in beta

The OnePlus 6 and 6T are considered some of the best devices the brand launched, but as with some other aging devices, the software support over time has left ample room for improvement. Today, OnePlus is finally — a word we don’t throw around lightly —launching Android 11 on the OnePlus 6 and 6T, but it’s still not widely available.

In a forum post this afternoon, OnePlus announced the first Open Beta release of OxygenOS 11, based on Android 11, for the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T.

We are very excited to announce that we are ready to roll out the first open beta build for OxygenOS version 11 based on Android 11 for the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T. Like we did with the Community Beta for the OnePlus 3/3T and OnePlus 5/5T, we’re releasing an early build for an upcoming major Android release to gather feedback before being officially released.

Both devices are eligible for the update for anyone willing to install it, but this Beta rollout won’t go to all devices automatically and needs to be installed manually. Rather, the stable launch likely still at least a few months away.

This timeline puts the formal release of Android 11 over a year after the update debuted on Pixels and, worse yet, months after Android 12’s debut. It’s important to remember, too, that these phones came out the same year as Google’s Pixel 3 and Samsung’s Galaxy S9, which have already picked up Android 11 long ago.

You can download the open beta from the OnePlus website now.

System Updated to OxygenOS 11 version Fresh new UI visual design brings you a more comfortable experience with various optimizations of details Since this is a big Android update with multiple new features, the upgrade process might be a little longer, please be more patient.

Game Space Newly added gaming tools box for convenient switches of Fnatic mode. You can now choose three ways of notifications: text-only, heads up, and block, just for your immersive gaming experience Newly added quick reply feature in a small window for Instagram, WhatsApp, and Telegram (Enable it by swiping down from upper right/left corners of the screen in gaming mode) Newly added mistouch prevention feature. Enable it, swipe down from the top of the screen, click and the notification bar will pop out

Camera Updated the camera UI and optimized some of the function paths to offer a more convenient operation

Ambient Display Newly added Insight clock style, a joint creation with Parsons School of Design. It will change according to the phone usage data (To set: Settings > Customization > Clock on ambient display) Newly added Canvas feature that can automatically draw a wireframe picture based on a lock screen photo on your phone（Path: Settings – Customization – Wallpaper – Canvas – Choose photo preview and it can be generated automatically）

Dark Mode Added a shortcut for Dark Mode, you can pull down the Quick Settings panel and find it Supported automatically enable by time range (path: Settings – Display – Dark Mode – Turn on automatically – Automatically enable from sunset to sunrise / Custom time range)

Shelf Newly shelf interface design, the interface is clearer Added weather widget, animation effect smarter



