9to5Google Daily 688: Gmail gains animated splash screen on Android 12, FIFA 22 coming to Stadia on day one, plus more
Listen to a short-form recap or roundup of all the top 9to5Google stories of the previous 24 hours. 9to5Google Daily is available on Spotify,Google Podcasts, Amazon, iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Pocket Casts and other podcast players.
New episodes of 9to5Google Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in Google Podcasts or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Why not add the 9to5Google Daily to your Google Assistant Routine for a quick morning update? Learn how to add us directly to your Assistant Routines right here.
Follow Damien:
Stories discussed in this episode:
- Gmail is the next Google app to adopt Android 12’s animated splash screen [Updated]
- FIFA 22 will release day-and-date on Stadia alongside other platforms; pre-orders open now
- Setting timers on Wear OS with Google Assistant is currently broken
- Chrome OS Files app will soon be able to open .7z, .iso, .tgz, and other archives
Drop us a line at gtips@9to5g.com. You can also rate us in Google Podcasts, Spotify, Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Pocket Casts to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.