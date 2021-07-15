YouTube TV details Tokyo 2020 watch experience, using Olympics to promote 4K add-on

- Jul. 15th 2021 12:33 pm PT

As seen during the NBA Finals, Google aggressively uses sporting events to advertise its cord-cutting service. YouTube TV today detailed its Tokyo 2020 Olympics coverage and is using it as an opportunity to highlight the new 4K add-on.

Launched last month, the YouTube TV 4K Plus add-on allows you to watch select content in a higher resolution. Supported programs feature a new badge in the Live tab and as you browse. Meanwhile, 4K will appear as an option in the quality selector.

The following channels today are supported with a significant emphasis on sports: Discovery, ESPN, FOX Sports, FX, Nat Geo, NBC Sports, Tastemade.

Continuing that trend, YouTube TV today sent out a promo about how to watch Tokyo 2020 on the NBC family of channels:

Stream select events live in 4K, July 23–August 8 on NBCUniversal. Or use your unlimited DVR space to record with 1 click and watch as much as you want, when you want. Not a family manager? Reach out to the head of your household to check out 4K availability.

The add-on package also lets you download content saved to your DVR offline on mobile, and get unlimited streams on your home Wi-Fi network, which is up from three. There’s a one-month free trial while there’s an introductory $9.99/month price until next year, when it doubles to $19.99.

Meanwhile, Google will let you quickly (and in one go) add all events that are part of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics to your library/cloud DVR for future replay. The video player on TVs has also been tweaked. A “Media Table” will show live standings by country, while the “Jump To” button lets you “head straight into the action by sport.”

YouTube TV Olympics
YouTube TV Olympics

