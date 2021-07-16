Alphabet Scoop 129: Using Android 12 Beta 3 and more on the Pixel 6

This week 9to5Google’s Abner Li, Ben Schoon, and Kyle Bradshaw discuss the additions and changes to Android 12 now that Beta 3 is released. Also, new information on the upcoming Pixel 6 is here with the possibility of an Ultra?

