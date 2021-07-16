Alphabet Scoop 129: Using Android 12 Beta 3 and more on the Pixel 6

This week 9to5Google’s Abner Li, Ben Schoon, and Kyle Bradshaw discuss the additions and changes to Android 12 now that Beta 3 is released. Also, new information on the upcoming Pixel 6 is here with the possibility of an Ultra?
- Google releases Android 12 Beta 3 for Pixel phones
- Here’s everything new in Android 12 Beta 3 [Gallery]
- Android 12 Beta 3: ‘Material You’ color options, themed icons arrive on Pixel Launcher
- Android 12 Beta 3: Pixel Launcher adopts more colors, ‘At A Glance’ is now ‘Live Space’
- Android 12 Beta 3: Pixel Scrolling Screenshot doesn’t work like Samsung’s, can’t do websites
- Android 12 Beta 3: You can now disable Google Assistant corner swipe activation
- Android 12 Beta 3: Internet pop-up menu adds ‘turn off Wi-Fi’ button, higher Settings menu prominence
- Android 12 Beta 3: Chrome gets a slick new link-sharing option from multi-tasking page
- Android 12 seemingly returns to stability in third beta release, but w/ some minor issues [Updated]
- Google tones down Android 12 ripple effect in Beta 3; what do you think of the sparkle now? [Poll]
- Android 12 Beta 3: Google gives Pixel phones a revamped setup experience [Gallery]
- Google updating the default Pixel ringtone, notification, and alarm sounds with Android 12
- Android TV 12 finally supports 4K UI rendering, adds new privacy features
- Pixel 6 and 6 Pro differences, resolution, selfie flash, and more hinted by Google Camera app
- Google mentions, then quickly removes ‘Pixel 6’ and ‘Pixel 6 XL’ from official form
