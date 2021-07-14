Android 12 Beta 3: Chrome gets a slick new link-sharing option from multi-tasking page

Google has put more and more emphasis on making the “Recents” view in Android more useful in the past few years, and in Android 12, we’re getting one of the best pitches for that yet. With Android 12 Beta 3, Google Chrome is adding a handy link sharing button to the Recents multitasking menu.

Working so far with Chrome, heading into your Recents view in Android 12 will see the link from your browser show up as a clickable button. The option appears with an accent color to match your wallpaper/chosen color theme.

When clicked, this button presents the URL that’s currently open in Chrome along with options to share or copy the link. When you click on it, the bottom of the screen is populated with your recent contacts, so you can easily share that link without jumping into another app in Android 12. There’s also a “more” button to option the full share menu.

It’s not clear at this point if this feature will be made available to other browsers, but it’s certainly a neat feature add that could prove useful.

We’re still digging into Android 12 Beta 3. Drop a comment below or reach out to me on Twitter if you spot something we haven’t!

