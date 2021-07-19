Google TV rolling out the ability to hide movies, shows from ‘Continue watching’ row

Android TV is set to receive even more features from Google TV in the near future, but the reverse is now also set to happen. The Google TV “Continue watching” carousel will soon let you “Hide” content.

“Continue watching” is a very convenient way to get back to what you were previously viewing. Movies and TV shows across different apps are shown here with a cover image and progress bar. At I/O, Google shared how over 100 major app partners support the WatchNext API and that it leads to an about 30% increase in re-engagement.

On the new Chromecast and presumably supported Sony televisions, Google TV is beginning to roll out a new “Hide” action for the Continue watching row that’s available by long-pressing on a card with the center button on your remote. This previously only presented “Open,” with this feature not yet widely rolled out. It’s not live on three devices we checked this afternoon.

Android TV already has this feature — as a pop-up — but it wasn’t available on Google TV until now. As echoed by the Reddit user that spotted it today, this is useful for when the carousel doesn’t get rid of finished programs, as well as removing other content on shared screens.

More about Google TV:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: