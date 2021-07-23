9to5Google Daily 695: Google details Wear OS 3.0 update path, OxygenOS is now a skin atop ColorOS with Nord 2, plus more
Listen to a short-form recap or roundup of all the top 9to5Google stories of the previous 24 hours. 9to5Google Daily is available on Spotify,Google Podcasts, Amazon, iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Pocket Casts and other podcast players.
New episodes of 9to5Google Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in Google Podcasts or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Why not add the 9to5Google Daily to your Google Assistant Routine for a quick morning update? Learn how to add us directly to your Assistant Routines right here.
Follow Damien:
Stories discussed in this episode:
- Google reveals ‘opt-in’ Wear OS 3 update path for current watches, starting in mid-2022
- OnePlus’ OxygenOS is now a skin on top of Oppo’s ColorOS, starting w/ Nord 2
- Google’s ‘About this result’ panel will explain why each link appeared in your search
- YouTube rolling out ‘New to you’ feed with videos outside of your normal recommendations
Drop us a line at gtips@9to5g.com. You can also rate us in Google Podcasts, Spotify, Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Pocket Casts to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.