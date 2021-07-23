OxygenOS 11.0.9.9 rolls out for OnePlus 8T w/ regional software fixes

OxygenOS 11.0.9.9 is now rolling out for selected OnePlus 8T units in North American and Europe with some software tweaks to resolve some “known issues” and improve camera performance.

The update was confirmed as rolling out over on the Official OnePlus Forums, but it’s not entirely clear why Indian variants of the 8T have been left out of this particular OTA run. However, the original post notes that only those in EU and NA are affected by unspecified software issues, which hints that India will be left out of the rollout of OxygenOS 11.0.9.9.

A problem with the Nightscape low-light photography mode is also included with this OTA update, too. It seems that some have been experiencing screen flashes when trying to take pictures with the dedicated low-light mode — which doesn’t sound ideal and could affect image exposure. Also included with OxygenOS 11.0.9.9 is some minor bloatware in the form of the OnePlus Store app. Luckily you can uninstall this, but it’s a bit annoying to see become part of a regular software update.

OxygenOS 11.0.9.9 update changelog for OnePlus 8T (EU & NA only)

System Improve stability and fixed known issues

Camera Fixed the issue that the screen may flash when shooting in NIGHTSCAPE mode

OnePlus Store An intuitive and convenient way to manage your OnePlus account, get easy-to-access support, discover exciting members-only benefits, and shop for OnePlus products. (Please note that it can be uninstalled)



If you’re in North America or European regions, you should be able to grab the OxygenOS 11.0.9.9 update for your device right now. Alternatively, the update ZIP can be pulled and sideloaded from Oxygen Updater.

More on OnePlus:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: