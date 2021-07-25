Safely bring your phone to the beach with 20% off CaliCase pouch

Most flagship phones today are water-resistant, but the beach can present a danger even for these devices if you’re not careful. If you’ve got a vacation planned this summer, keep your device safe and save 20% on the saltwater-ready CaliCase phone pouch with our exclusive discount using code 9to5Google at checkout.

The CaliCase, which we went hands-on with last year, offers up a waterproof pouch that provides much better protection than you’d get from your phone’s built-in water resistance. An IP68 rating, the best you can get on modern smartphones, is technically only for freshwater, and even then, you can run into issues with prolonged exposure or if your device has been cracked/repaired at some point. Saltwater, though, can quickly damage your smartphone.

So if you want to take your phone to the beach this summer, CaliCase is a great way to deliver the needed protection from sand, swimming, and even scuba diving. The dual-layer PVC construction has a clear area so you can see and interact with your phone, as well as a second window at the back so you can still snap photos and videos. The strong locking mechanism at the top ensures no water can get in, keeping your phone safe and dry.

The case is IPX8 rated, effectively making the case waterproof for up to 100 feet of pressure in fresh water and saltwater alike!

The CaliCase is also well-designed for actual use in saltwater, unlike many other phone pouch designs you’ve probably seen with this same general idea. Unlike those other cases, CaliCase features foam padding, which keeps your phone from sinking if you lose your grip. There’s also an included carabiner clip and lanyard to keep it from floating away. That might also come in handy if you want to take your phone on a run when the weather is unpredictable. There are also over 15 color options for the case, including multiple glow-in-the-dark options.

You can get the “Universal Size” CaliCase for 20% off of its regular price right now with the code 9to5Google at checkout. The size case should fit most devices, though some bigger Android flagships like the Galaxy S21 Ultra may need the “Extra Large” option. Either option ships with the pouch, lanyard, carabiner, and a microfiber cleaning cloth.

