Google continues work on officially bringing Fast Pair from Android to Chromebooks

Fast Pair allows Android users to easily connect Bluetooth headphones and accessories to all of their devices, but efforts to bring the feature to Chromebooks have been less than successful to date. It appears work is still under way, though.

This week, a commit to the Chromium Gerrit that our Kyle Bradshaw spotted confirms that Chrome OS about to get a “Fast Pair” flag in the chrome://flags menu. Google also provides a brief description of the feature that will appear alongside the flag.

Enables Google Fast Pair service which uses BLE to discover supported nearby Bluetooth devices and surfaces a notification for quick pairing. Use along with #bluetooth-advertisement-monitoring to allow background scanning

This may seem relatively minor, but it’s the latest step in Google officially bringing Fast Pair to Chromebook owners. Unfortunately, though, the feature is not yet live in Chrome OS Canary.

This also comes just a couple of months after the feature was last spotted in development. Notably, the feature was spotted live by users back in 2019, but that version has since disappeared entirely.

