The Google TV Setup app is now listed on the Play Store

The Google TV Setup app has quietly arrived on the Play Store, even though it comes pre-installed on devices such as the Chromecast with Google TV.

When setting up the Chromecast with Google TV for the very first time, you’ll run through a pretty standard process asking to connect to your associated Gmail account, set the system language, and join a Wi-Fi network. Towards the end of this process, you can opt-in to certain Google services and then add all of your streaming service subscriptions so that they live on the Google TV homescreen.

This app appears to have hit the Play Store over the past few days with the listing showing July 29 as the last update — v1.0.387006873. The team over at Android Police spotted it, and as they note, it’s highly likely that moving to the Play Store will make it easier to add or remove specific streaming platforms from the final setup step you’ll see with your device. There is no mention of this in the actual Google TV Setup app listing though:

Google TV Setup gets you started with your Google TV entertainment device. It allows you to configure your Wi-fi connection, sign-in to your Google account, and choose your favorite media services to make sure you get the most from your device. Also enables you to add additional users, so that everyone in your home can discover new things to watch with their own personalized recommendations.









With over 50 million installs already, at least we get some sort of indication of just how many devices running Google TV are out there in the wild. It’s also worth noting that you can’t install this on your Android phone — for those that would try it.

