Google TV app for Android adds new streaming services, gets a slight redesign

Ahead of the launch of an in-app remote that’s due for some time soon, the Google TV app for Android is getting some updates in the coming days. Starting this week, the app will add support for searching for on-demand content from YouTube TV and other providers as well as some visual updates to the Google TV app.

The Google TV app, which is still exclusively on Android, will be getting a small visual redesign that’s a tad more inviting and closer in line to what’s on the TV experience on Chromecast and some televisions. In contrast to the current experience, there’s a new carousel at the top of the “For You” tab that can highlight new or interesting content personalized to your account. Below there are also “Top Picks” and “Continue Watching” rows. Google is also adding Rotten Tomatoes scores to content pages.

Further in this update, Google says that users will see more rows of personalized recommendations akin to what’s on the TV experience.

Perhaps most important, though, is the addition of more content sources when searching for content. The Google TV app on Android is now able to access sources including Discovery+, Viki, and the on-demand libraries of FuboTV, YouTube TV, and Philo. As it stands today, the list of services on the Android app versus the Google TV experience on the big screen is limited to a mere 10 options out of the over 30 supported.

Users simply need to tell the app that they have these services in the settings menu to see the option when looking for movies and TV shows. Recommendations will also be improved using that information.





To help fuel your recommendations, we’re adding support for even more streaming services, bringing you more of what you like to watch. You’ll be able to check out movies and shows from Discovery+, and Viki, find entertainment for the family from Cartoon Network, PBS kids, and Boomerang, and tune-in to on demand content from live TV providers like YouTube TV, Philo, and fuboTV. Click on your account icon to add your services in the “Manage Services” menu.

These changes are rolling out to the Google TV app starting this week in the United States.

