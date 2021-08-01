Nest Thermostat Energy History missing from Nest app, Google working on fix

Over the weekend, Nest Thermostat owners using the Nest app have reported that Energy History is missing. This widespread issue comes as that data remains available on the actual device and in Google Home.

This problem first emerged on Thursday with the Energy History view in the Nest app showing “No usage.” That happens to coincide with a particularly significant outage the same day that took down Cam video history and live video, Thermostat, Protect, and the apps. However, it’s unclear if there’s any relation to the missing Energy History.

That data remains available on the Google Home app for Android and iOS, as well as directly on the Nest Thermostat. The future is clearly the Home client, but Google said it would continue supporting the old client, but that it wouldn’t get new features. For example, the new $129 Nest Thermostat cannot be used with the original application.

The missing Thermostat Energy History issue is quite widespread with countless reports of the Nest app not working properly. It continued over the weekend and no troubleshooting steps, like reboots, have proved successful.

For its part, Google late on Sunday evening said it “found the reason Nest Apps are not reporting recent Energy History.” The Nest status page says the company is “currently working on a fix.”

