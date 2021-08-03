Google Store leaks ‘Nest Doorbell,’ new ‘Nest Cam (battery)’ and two other models

At the start of this year, Google said it would release a new security camera lineup in 2021. A leak, courtesy of the Google Store, this afternoon reveals a “Nest Doorbell” and trio of new Nest Cam models.

Visiting the Google Store’s “Connected Home” landing page for Nest this afternoon reveals a new “Nest Doorbell (battery)” and “Nest Cam (battery)” in the main product carousel. The latter product looks very similar to the current Nest Cam Outdoor and since-discounted Cam IQ. In one screenshot, we see it mounted to a wall.

Meanwhile, the new video doorbell looks thinner and much taller than the bulbous Nest Hello. It looks quite sharp with a ring of light around what’s presumably the button that visitors press. Both are stark white in typical Made by Google aesthetic, while all appear to feature an indicator light above/below the lens.

Further down the page, there’s also the “Nest Cam with floodlight” where two beams flank the main camera bulb, and a “Nest Cam (indoor, wired)” with stand/base attachment for the aforementioned cable.

Nest Cam with floodlight

Nest Cam (indoor, wired)

While there are links and “Buy” buttons to some of the product pages, they do not currently load and return you to the main Google Store homepage:

https://store.google.com/product/nest_cam_battery

https://store.google.com/product/nest_doorbell_battery

Similarly, no prices accompany this leak of the Doorbell or new Nest Cams, but they are interestingly shown alongside the existing Nest Cam Indoor and Outdoor. This could suggest the old models will remain on sale.

Updating…

More about Google Nest:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: