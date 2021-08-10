Google Home 2.42 adds Nest Cam/Doorbell support, preps setting per-Device DNS and ADT

With the launch of the Nest Cam line and Doorbell, Google is requiring the Home app and bringing over a slew of legacy features from the old companion client. Google Home 2.42 adds support for the new security cameras, and reveals works on two other efforts.

Nest Doorbell, Cam line support

Google Nest Cam (battery) and Nest Doorbell (battery) will go on sale August 24 at the Google Store and other retailers in several countries. Ahead of that, the Google Home app has been updated to support setting up those devices and with new camera-related functionality.

You still see video feeds from “blue “Cameras” shortcut at the top of the app, but you can now control all device settings from the Home client. This includes a battery screen with three power selectable usage modes, and the ability to set-up Activity Zones.

When viewing the actual live stream, a new “History” tab lets you see clips and recordings through the new Sightline 2.0 UI. Lastly, Google Home adds notification channels for Camera, Doorbell press, and Presence sensing. This comes as “seen” alerts, including package detection, will now come from Home.

Per-Device DNS

Today, going to settings for a Smart Display/speaker and then “Device information” will let you forget Wi-Fi and see the IP/MAC address. That’s the current extent of network preferences, but we’ve enabled the ability to set per-Device DNS in Google Home 2.42.

You can select between the “Google Public DNS” (8.8.8.8 and 8.8.4.4) for a “faster, more reliable experience” or use your “Router-provided DNS.” The option to switch should help those that have issues reaching Assistant and other Google services. It’s unclear when this functionality will launch.

ADT | Google

Google Home 2.42 references the upcoming ADT partnership, codenamed “aruba.” It’s officially referred to as “ADT | Google” and the companion app is laying the groundwork for whatever comes from it with a “help_category.”

<string name=”help_category_aruba”>ADT | Google</string>

