Google Fi’s Phone subscription gets you a Pixel 5a, device protection for $15/month

Besides the Google Store, the only other stateside retailer selling the Pixel 5a with 5G is Google Fi. You can buy the Pixel 5a directly through the MVNO, or take advantage of Google Fi Phone subscription.

This plan launched last October with the Pixel 4a and is now back for Google’s latest midrange offering.

You pay $15 per month for two years to get a Pixel 5a with Device protection. The latter service ($6/month) covers “accidental damage, loss or theft (except in NY), and out-of-warranty mechanical breakdown.” Device protection is optional, but “you’re still responsible for the subscription cost” if something were to happen to your phone without the coverage.The following deductibles/fees apply:

Accidental damage walk-in screen repair service fee: $29 [2 incidents (drops, spills, etc.) in rolling 12-month period]

Mechanical breakdown & accidental damage replacement service fee: $69

Loss & theft replacement deductible: $99 (not available in NY) [1 loss/theft claim in any rolling 12-month period]

The third aspect is the ability to upgrade to the next device in the Phone subscription program after 24 months. You’ll own the current device, but you can’t trade it in through Fi and will start a new two-year monthly payment cycle.

In all, you’re saving $233 — by just paying $360 — with the Pixel 5a and 24 months of Device protection otherwise coming in at $593. All program details are available here.

Separate but somewhat related is how Google Store buyers of the Pixel 5a with 5G get a three-month trial of unlimited calls and texts on Google Fi. That’s a $60 value over that period, but you still have to pay for data ($10 per 1GB).

