Samsung Pay will soon be able to hold your COVID-19 vaccination card

As COVID-19 rages on, the best way to stay protected is by getting vaccinated, and now, more places in the US and abroad are making vaccines a requirement for entry. To help you bring your card around, Samsung Pay will soon be able to house your COVID-19 vaccine information.

Rolling out “over the next two weeks,” Samsung Pay users will be able to store their COVID-19 vaccine information on their phone through that app. Unlike Google’s implementation, this will be available in the United States. The information is fed to Samsung Pay through the CommonHealth app, which can be downloaded from the Play Store.

Users will need to make an account with CommonHealth and verify their records before getting a digital version of their COVID-19 vaccination card. The card can then be saved to Samsung Pay for easier access when using the digital credential and its QR code for access locations that require a vaccine.

To add and digitally display a Covid-19 vaccination record, Samsung Pay users in the U.S. can download the CommonHealth app by visiting the Google Play Store from their Samsung Galaxy smartphone. Once the user’s health information is verified through secure authentication measures, users can download their Covid-19 vaccination record in the CommonHealth app and add it to Samsung Pay for convenient access and use, such as when Covid-19 vaccination verification may be required for travel and entry to venues.

