Waze is distinctly more playful than any other navigation service available today. For its latest dose of whimsy, Waze is adding a Cat & Dog theme that will be available for a limited time.

To access the Cat & Dog theme in Waze, tap Search to slide open the navigation drawer. There you’ll see a “Cat person or dog person? prompt that lets you “activate to choose a side.” The sheet lets users set a Mood (how you appear on the map), Car (“Meow Mobile” or “Woof Wagon”) icon that’s only visible to you and is somewhat too realistic for an uncanny valley vibe), and Voice.

The latter for turn-by-turn directions embodies the personality of each pet:

Dog: Upbeat, positive, encouraging, and excited about wherever you’re going (but also easily distracted).

Cat: Skeptical, wary, smart, nervous, neurotic, but also weirdly funny and irreverent.

Drivers hitting the roads for their summer staycations can also change their Waze car icon and hop in the Meow Mobile or Woof Wagon to guide them on their way, and express their pet preference by choosing a Cat or Dog mood to show others on the road how they’re outsmarting traffic.

This is rolling out today in Waze for Android and iOS, and will be available for a “limited time,” which will likely coincide with summer. English, French, and Spanish are supported.

