‘Android System Intelligence’ keeps crashing for some on Android 12 Beta

- Aug. 20th 2021 3:37 pm PT

Besides VPN issues and some notifications not popping up, Android 12 Beta 4 is quite stable for day-to-day usage. An issue that emerged in the last day or so, however, sees Android System Intelligence crash repeatedly on Android 12.

Android System Intelligence is the new name for “Device Personalization Services,” with that rebrand rolling out to Pixel phones on Android 11 in recent weeks. ASI/DPS is responsible for Now Playing, Live Caption, notification actions, Screen Attention, text highlights, and other similar “smart” capabilities.

In it getting renamed to Android System Intelligence, the only appreciable end user difference is how the Now Playing homescreen icon now appears higher in the widget sheet.

Reports of it crashing started yesterday and for most it’s happening randomly. Some noticed that it occurs after receiving message app notifications, which would make sense as ASI works to extract URLs, addresses, and phone numbers for easy-to-tap buttons. 

A wide range of Pixel (4, 4a, and 5) owners are affected, but not all of them. Beta 4 appears to have brought the DPS -> ASI rename, while it was a Play Store update on older OSes. The new version of System Intelligence could not be properly optimized for Android 12, thus leading to the crashing.

Users are advised to report this issue in the Android Beta Feedback app. While not too disruptive to daily usage, the crash dialog box is annoying to repeatedly close.

