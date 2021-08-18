Google opens Android 12 Beta 4 feedback survey for Pixel owners

This month’s feedback survey comes a week after Google released Android 12 Beta 4. Its availability is slightly delayed from the usual two days following launch.

We’d like your feedback on the latest version of Android 12 on your Pixel device. This *anonymous* survey should take you about 5-10 minutes to complete. Please only fill out this survey if your Pixel device is running Beta 4 (SPB4.210715.011). You can verify this by going to Settings>About Phone.

The “Android 12 Experience” section still only asks about Notification and Quick Settings and the Volume Panel. While those are two key places to experience Material You, it remains odd that Google is not seeking feedback on Dynamic Color or other parts of the operating system.

You’re then asked to “rate your satisfaction” in several areas: stability, performance, battery, camera, Bluetooth, call quality, messaging, Wi-Fi connectivity, data connectivity, and app experience.

That’s followed by whether you’d recommend Beta 4 in its “current state” to friends and family, and how your answer differs from the last release. From the past week of usage, two notable VPN and notification bugs that impact all users are present.

It then asks about your “top issue area” and whether you reported the problem, as well as whether this would cause you to leave the Android Beta Program. A “Deep Dive” follows depending on your response.

The last part of the Android 12 Beta 4 survey is a field for “additional feedback on your experience.”

