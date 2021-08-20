Deals: Galaxy Buds Pro fall to new low of $127, Anker gear from $13, more

All of today’s best deals are headlined by Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro dropping to $127 alongside these Anker Android essentials from $13. Not to mention, there’s a Google Assistant-enabled eufy video doorbell for $80. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro drops to $127

B&H is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro for $127. Typically fetching $200, you’re looking at just over 36% in savings with today’s offer, which also marks a new all-time low.

Living up to their pro designation, Samsung’s latest earbuds arrive with improved active noise cancellation alongside an Ambient Mode. Other notable features include 28-hour battery life on a single charge, a workout-ready form factor thanks to IPX7 water-resistance, and seamless pairing to your Galaxy handset. Considering you’d pay $150 for the Galaxy Buds 2, today’s offer is a pretty compelling discount for finally taking advantage of Samsung’s flagship earbuds. We noted that they are “simply excellent” in our hands-on review.

Anker discounts iPhone essentials from $13

Anker is now back via its official Amazon storefront with a new sale to close out the week. With discounts on iPhone and Android essentials alongside more capable portable power stations and more, our top pick is the Anker PowerExtend USB-C 3 Cube for $26. Down from $40, you’re looking at a new all-time low following the 35% discount that’s $2 under our previous mention.

Anker’s PowerExtend Cube arrives with three AC outlets for tidying up the desk or nightstand charging setup. That’s alongside a pair of 2.4A USB-A ports that pair with the 30W USB-C PD output to handle refueling smartphones and other accessories.

eufy’s battery 1080p video doorbell works with Google Assistant

Woot via Amazon is now offering the eufy Battery 1080p Video Doorbell for $80. Having dropped from $120, you’re looking at 33% in savings with today’s offer marking a new all-time low at $5 under our previous mention.

With the winter holiday season and, by extension, a slew of package deliveries,on the horizon, upgrading your front door with this eufy video doorbell is a great way to deter porch pirates and monitor drop-offs. Featuring 1080p recording, the battery-powered design allows the doorbell to go 120 days before needing to be recharged. There’s also a bundled chime for knowing when someone arrives, as well as integration with Alexa and Google Assistant.

