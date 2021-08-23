Embr will get crossplay between Stadia, PC, and consoles next month as it leaves early access

One of Stadia’s first early access games was also a partial exclusive in Embr, a wacky firefighting game that was one of our favorite titles on the platform. Now, Embr is gearing up for its full release that includes crossplay between Stadia and other platforms.

Launching on September 23, the full Embr game will be released beyond just Steam and Stadia. The full release will include several new features including additional levels spread across two more districts, 13 new tools, five more game modes, and level mutators. Curve Digital also says that more outfits, cosmetics, and a UI overhaul are coming with the full release as well.

Most notable, though, is the addition of crossplay support that will work between Embr on Stadia, PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. The only platform that won’t benefit from this addition is the Nintendo Switch.

Curve Digital and Muse Games are fired up to announce frenetic firefighting multiplayer Embr will exit Early Access on Steam on Thursday 23rd September 2021, little over a year after the game first entered the program. On top of all the Embr’s standard gameplay, the full release will include: 2 brand new expansive districts to explore housing

12 new hand-crafted levels

13 new tools and upgrades to customise your firefighting experience

5 brand new game modes to earn extra money your way

Daily and weekly missions for extensive replayability

Cross-platform play across PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Stadia

Extra difficulty settings and level mutators to keep things rolling

Tons of additional wearables, vehicle cosmetics, UI overhaul, achievements, and more.

Embr’s full release will still cost just $19.99 for new players, but those who purchased during early access will get these updates for free.

