LineageOS 18.1 support comes to Poco F3, X3 Pro, plus more

LineageOS 18.1 support is now available for another wave of devices including the impressive Poco F3 and Poco X3 Pro plus more.

The third-party ROM based upon Android 11 is easily the most popular with modders and tinkerers, so the addition of support for even more devices is a welcome one that might have Xiaomi fans in particular excited to run on their smartphones. LineageOS 18.1 support now includes the Poco F3, Poco X3 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy M20 (via XDA-Developers).

MIUI isn’t necessarily a bad Android skin, but it is very different to the experience you’ll have with Google Pixel series. Variety is the spice of life but sometimes you want some things toned down while retaining a little bit of added control and customization. As such, LineageOS 18.1 support for the Poco F3 and X3 Pro especially will be welcome by fans of the excellent affordable Android duo. The Poco F3 is also available in a few different guises in global markets including as the Redmi K40 and Xiaomi Mi 11X.

Custom ROM support means that you can expand the lifespan of your smartphone way beyond that of the official window posted by OEMs and brands. We’re not sure when this trio of smartphones will get updated (or if they will get updated) to Android 12, and while LineageOS 18.1 is still based upon Android 12, it is likely the stepping stone for those with the Poco F3, Poco X3 Pro, and Samsung Galaxy M20. You can head to the following device-specific links to find instructions and download files:

Poco F3 – alioth

Poco X3 Pro – vayu

Samsung Galaxy M20 – m20lte

It’s worth noting that the Poco X3 Pro download links and pages are not yet live, so don’t panic if you’re unable to grab the LineageOS 18.1 files just yet.

