LineageOS 18.1 now supports the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 series

LineageOS 18.1 support is now available for 2019’s biggest Samsung smartphones including the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 series.

Although still just a community-driven project, LineageOS is a fantastic way to expand the lifespan of your ageing smartphones (or tablets) with extended ports of Android versions often never officially releasing for certain devices. While the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 are likely to get updated to Android as per Samsung’s own update promises, the Android 11-based LineageOS 18.1 is a huge ROM choice for those wanting a more Pixel-like experience on their device.

As spotted over on Reddit, the addition of the entire Note 10 and S10 series, LineageOS 18.1 is now available or supported by 134 devices — with 17.1 available for a further 42 handsets. Given that the Note series has been effectively ended as of 2021, longtime fans might want to hold on to the Note 10 or 10+ a little longer. LineageOS support is a great step toward extended post-launch support:

Now for some bad news though, as at present only the Exynos Note 10 and S10 models are supported by LineageOS 18.1. This does mean that if you have a — technically superior — Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 model, then you’re not going to be able to run LineageOS unless it eventually gets ported over. That said, it’s still really nice to see more Samsung devices getting added to the growing roster.

If you want to download LineageOS 18.1 on your Samsung Galaxy Note 10 or Galaxy S10 device, it’s worth noting that, at the time of writing, only the Note 10 (d1) downloads are available. It can take a few weeks for installation packages and recovery to be available for all devices.

