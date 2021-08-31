Google Stadia players can now change their username without contacting support

Stadia is getting a nice quality-of-life tweak this week, as the platform is now rolling out the ability for users to change their name without asking Google for assistance.

Announced on the official Stadia subreddit, Google is now rolling out the ability for players to change their username instantly. Since the platform’s 2019 debut, changing your username has required contacting support for assistance. Now, it’s available as a “self-serve” option in Stadia’s settings.

The ability to change your Stadia name is currently available only on the platform’s web client, but that means it’s on virtually every device by simply navigating to stadia.google.com in your browser. To access the setting, follow the steps below.

The functionality formally launches on September 1, but it’s already showing up for some users.

Tap or click on your profile icon in the top-right corner of your Stadia session. Select “Stadia Settings.” Under “Stadia Name & avatar,” select “Change your name.” Enter in the Stadia name you want. If the desired Stadia name fits our guidelines, you will be given the option to confirm your choice.

Is there a catch? Not really, but there are a couple of limitations. First, this process can only be done once every 180 days. Second, if you’re a Stadia Founder’s member, your choices for a name will be limited to what’s available. That’s because Founder’s accounts don’t have unique numbers added to the end of a username. If your desired name isn’t available, you’ll have to ask Google over support to take away your un-appended name so it can be changed, and you’ll be assigned four numbers to the end, just like non-Founder’s players. If you aren’t a Stadia Founder’s member, this new functionality won’t allow you to “upgrade” to that account status.

