Google adding three Stadia Pro games for September 2021, including Wave Break

Google is adding three games to Stadia Pro for September 2021 in a 50% reduction from last month’s larger than usual drop. However, there are some sizable additions and it could always be augmented by other releases over the coming weeks.

Wednesday, September 1 will see the titles come to the $9.99 per month membership, starting with Wave Break ($29.99):

Wave Break is a classic arcade-style skate tricking game, with a splash of water, guns and explosions – set in an 80s crime-filled Miami Vice themed world. Score massive points with massive combos, play with friends online, or enjoy the single player campaign mode.

Little Big Workshop ($19.99) is also an existing game:

Imagine a magical factory, appearing right in your living room. A carefully planned masterpiece, where diligent workers throw together anything customers want. Rubber ducks and dressers, drones and electric guitars, scooters and other wonderful goods can be created from many different materials and sold for hard cash – cash you invest right back into your factory to get more machines, more workers and grow your business. In Little Big Workshop you become a factory tycoon!

Darksiders II: Deathinitive Edition rounds out the September Stadia Pro list as a new (old, 2015-2019) game for the platform, which already offers Darksiders: Genesis.

This month sees three claimable games leave — for prospective subscribers — Stadia Pro on August 31: Gunsport, Blue Fire, and Chronos.

As such, the count still stands at 29 titles after the additions/subtraction:

PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS, Crayta, Hitman, Human: Fall Flat, Republique, Everspace, Cthulhu Saves Christmas, Figment, Journey to the Savage Planet: Employee of the Month Edition, Little Nightmares II, PixelJunk Raiders, AVICII Invector, Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA, Trine 4 – The Nightmare Prince, Floor Kids, MotoGP20, The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III, Moonlighter, Street Power Football, Terraria, The Darkside Detective, Killer Queen Black, Valkyria Chronicles 4, GRIME, It Came From Space & Ate Our Brains, Epistory – Typing Chronicles, Darksiders 2, Little Big Workshop, Wave Break

The latest Pro titles go live at midnight PT. You can visit the Store on Android, iOS, or web to claim the Stadia Pro September 2021 games. They will join the Pro games carousel or you can manually look for the listing.

