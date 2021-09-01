Microsoft announces September 22 hardware event, Surface Duo 2 unveil expected

As rumored, Microsoft announced today that it will be hosting a hardware event at the end of this month. Inviting people “to see what’s next,” the Surface Duo 2 will likely be introduced on September 22.

Microsoft’s invitation is currently quite sparse, but it will be an online invite on the second to last Wednesday of the month at 11 a.m. ET (8 a.m. PT). 

Following leaks and other rumors, this will likely be the event where Microsoft announces the Surface Duo 2. In late July, such a device appeared in live images with a huge camera bump to address how the original didn’t have a dedicated rear sensor, but rather relied on a single unit that was also the one for selfies. Of course, the triple camera arrangement raises questions about how the foldable will lay flat for inking.  

Specs-wise, it’s rumored to be powered by the Snapdragon 888 processor, add NFC for payments (a big absence last year that required people to use smartwatches), and perfunctory 5G support. However, many want the software to be greatly improved on the Surface Duo 2 with a better focus on stability, with existing buyers hoping it will be ported over. 

Laptops are also expected for this event, which is taking place ahead of the October 5 Windows 11 launch. The invite features an image of a Surface Pro X-like convertible, Microsoft’s ARM-powered offering. There could also be accessories, like more Bluetooth headsets. 

Microsoft in 2020 hosted a May event (Surface Go 2, Surface Book, and Surface Headphones 2), while the year prior saw a big press conference with the Surface Duo and Neo headlining. 

