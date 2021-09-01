Google has a new ‘Nest Community’ help forum for posting questions

All consumer tech requires good consumer support, and Google today just revamped its “Nest Community” where people can get help by posting questions.

Behind the scenes, this Google Nest Community is based on the same Khoros platform that powers Stadia’s website. It replaces the forums hosted on support.google.com with the company possibly looking for a more modern solution.

Googlenestcommunity.com has the following Product Forums/boards:

Speakers and Displays, Cameras and Doorbell, Chromecast, Thermostats, Protect, Wifi, Apps / Account, Nest Aware, Home Automation (+ CHIP), and Security

They can be accessed from the navigation drawer or directly on the homepage, where there’s also a “What’s Trending” feed and recent “Community Activity,” as well as a leaderboard of “Top Kudoed Users.”

Help articles are still hosted on Google Support, but the “Community” tab at the top of articles redirects to this new page. It officially went live last week, but Google is now pushing all users to this site.

Some previous threads have been migrated over. It’s all very bright with Google colors used as accents throughout, though there is no dark theme. You can make an account in the top-right corner by using the Google Account sign-in system.

