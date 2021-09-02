Galaxy Buds Pro update adds several Buds 2 ambient sound features

A new software update is bringing a slew of Galaxy Buds 2 features to the Galaxy Buds Pro, including ambient sound listening during calls, plus more.

An extension of the Active Noise Cancellation features that came with a recent Galaxy Buds 2 update, Samsung has not left the Buds Pro in the corner, with the update already rolling out in South Korea, and comes with firmware version R190XXU0AUH5 (h/t XDA).

The Ambient Sound mode basically allows a little bit of background audio into the Galaxy Buds Pro so that you are not completely sealed off from your surroundings. This update allows you to enable the Ambient Sound feature in calls as well as when listening to on-device or streamed audio and video.

Noise controls are also now available with the ability to enable or disable ANC on each earbud independently. There are added controls for you to customize the Ambient Sound feature to suit your own listening habits and experience with the Galaxy Buds Pro too. For all of the details, you can check out the full changelog below:

• New features

– Enable ambient sound listening during calls

• Add noise control option

– Control noise with one earbud

– Customize ambient sound listening

• Apply stabilization code related to terminal operation

All of the new features including the Ambient Sound tweaks and tuning should be rolling out for those with the Galaxy Buds Pro, with the rollout confirmed in South Korea. However, this latest firmware should be be heading out more widely. To get updated, launch the Galaxy Wearable app and head to the earbuds software update section and tap download. You’ll need to have your earbuds connected to your device for the process to complete.

