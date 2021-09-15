Android 12 Beta 5 feedback survey is now open for Pixel owners

Following last week’s release candidate, Google today opened the Android 12 Beta 5 feedback survey. Like in August, its availability was delayed from the usual Friday after launch.

We’d like your feedback on the latest version of Android 12 on your Pixel device. This *anonymous* survey should take you about 5-10 minutes to complete. Please only fill out this survey if your Pixel device is running Beta 5 (SPB5.210812.002). You can verify this by going to Settings > About Phone.

After confirming your device — with the Pixel 5a now listed, “Android 12 Experience” continues to only ask about Notification, Quick Settings, and the Volume Panel. It’s odd that Google is not seeking feedback on Dynamic Color or other Material You aspects of the operating system, though there’s an open text field at the bottom.

Users are then asked to “rate [their] satisfaction” across 10 areas: stability, performance, battery, camera, Bluetooth, call quality, messaging, Wi-Fi connectivity, data connectivity, and app experience.

That’s followed by whether you’d recommend Beta 5 in its “current state” to friends and family, and how your opinion differs from the last release.

It then asks about your “top issue area” and if you already reported the problem, as well as whether this would cause you to leave the Android Beta Program. A “Deep Dive” section follows depending on your response.

The last part of the Android 12 Beta 5 survey is a field for “additional feedback on your experience.”

