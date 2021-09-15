Google Tasks is getting a new icon that better matches other Workspace logos

Over a one-month period that ended in late November, Google rolled out updated logos for the vast majority of Workspace apps. Google Tasks was left off the list, but that’s now being rectified with a new icon.

Like Gmail, Calendar, Drive, and everything else today, the new Google Tasks icon is flat. Previously, the dot and pill that made up the checkmark featured a shadow.

The new logo drops the blue circular background for a ring. There’s a standard, centered checkmark that does break the circle with the overlapped area slightly darker as a result.

We’re updating the Google Tasks logo to better align with products across Google Workspace.

Google says the new Tasks logo will appear across the web (add-on sidebar in Gmail and other services) and on your mobile devices. Calendar technically already has a variant of the updated look.

Meanwhile, there was an update to the Android app today, but it does not bring the upcoming design. Following Gmail, Drive, and Keep, Google Tasks should also be on track to get a Material You revamp that mostly introduces Dynamic Color support (on Pixel) and a new rounded square FAB.

It will begin rolling out on September 23 and be fully available over the coming weeks:

Available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers

More about Google Tasks:

