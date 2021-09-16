Report: Oppo staff cut by 20%, including ColorOS teams, following merger with OnePlus

The close merger of Oppo and OnePlus earlier this year is supposed to help speed up software updates by building OxygenOS on top of ColorOS. While we hope that’s still the case, a recent staff cut at Oppo might not help matters.

Bloomberg reports that Oppo has cut its staff by 20% following its merger with OnePlus, specifically cutting down the teams responsible for its ColorOS software and from “device teams.” Apparently, some of these decisions were to cut redundant positions.

The cuts affect important units including a team that customizes Android into its in-house ColorOS, and an Internet of Things division that develops a spectrum of wearables such as smartwatches and earbuds, said the people, asking not to be identified discussing a private matter.

It remains unclear how this will affect the development of ColorOS within the company. Somewhat ironically, Oppo today released the first details of its ColorOS skin based on Android 12, teasing that more details will be coming out in October. Oppo has been on top of the Android 12 update so far, with the company being one of the first to release a beta version of the update earlier this year on the Find X3 Pro.

