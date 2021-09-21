VLC for Android v3.4 adds bookmarks, improved audio player, Android Auto tweaks, plus more

We’ve been waiting a long time for a major update to VLC for Android, and v3.4 might not seem like it at face value, but it adds a number of important tweaks and improvements to the popular multi-format media player.

Announced in a recent blog post, VLC for Android v3.4 comes with notable features for audio playback including the ability to bookmark any playing media so you’re able to jump right back in where you left off when returning to the app. Ideal for when you’re listening to audiobooks, podcasts, or even lecture recordings, this feature allows you to leave a bookmark that you’ll spot on the playback progress bar — while allowing you to snap directly to that timecode in an instant.

VLC for Android v3.4 also tweaks the audio player aesthetic, which although not a carbon copy of the old Google Play Music interface does have some similar elements. There is a larger section designated to album artwork, and this has been done to put “the content at the center”:







On top of this VLC for Android v3.4, the onboarding and first-use tutorial now comes with a guided walkthrough to help new users master the media player. This guided setup shows you how gesture controls work with some of the recent UI tweaks and should help reduce confusion when you accidentally do things like swipe the display and have the brightness or player volume suddenly change:





When using Android Auto, VLC for Android v3.4 includes some substantial changes that should make it much easier to quickly browse, search, and select tracks/audio in your on-device library — especially when navigating using Google Maps:





This latest update also includes a number of under-the-hood performance and tweaks to enhance the experience with VLC on your smartphone. The latest build is rolling out right now via the Google Play Store.

