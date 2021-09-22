Deals: Google Nest Hub now $45, Hisense 4K Android TVs $100 off, and more

All of today’s deals have arrived and are now starting off with a 50% price cut on the previous-generation Google Nest Hub. That’s on top of $100 discounts on the latest Hisense 4K Android TVs and TicWatch Pro 3 for $235. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google Nest Hub is now 50% off

Verizon Wireless offers the previous-generation Google Nest Hub for $45. Down from the usual $90 going rate it typically fetches, you’re looking at the best price of the year, with 50% in savings to be had. This is also $4 under our previous mention. Google Nest Hub brings a 7-inch display to the rest of your Assistant setup for showcasing visual cues alongside the usual voice commands, smart home control, and everything else the assistant is known for.

There’s a fabric wrapped base alongside physical mute switch, and low-profile footprint that makes it as helpful on the countertop for help with recipes as it is on the nightstand or elsewhere in your home. Get a closer look at the differences between this model and its predecessor in our coverage right here.

Save $100 on the latest Hisense 4K Android TVs

Amazon is now offering the Hisense 55-inch U7G QLED 4K Android TV for $750. Normally fetching $850, you’re looking at an all-time low set for only the second time with $100 in savings attached. Having entered the Hisense lineup earlier this summer, this U7G model is one of the brand’s latest offerings and is backed with specs to match.

Its 55-inch 4K QLED panel is backed by a 120Hz native refresh rate, which pairs perfectly with its pair of HDMI 2.1 ports for hooking up a PS5 or Xbox Series X. Though the built-in Android TV features are sure to deliver most of the content you’ll need, with access to popular streaming services on top of Google Assistant features. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our review of the U8G model.

TicWatch Pro 3 drops to $235, today only

Prime members, with a Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of Mobvoi smartwatches starting at $50. Our top pick is the TicWatch Pro 3 at $235. Down from $300, you’re looking at one of the best discounts yet at $15 under our previous mention and $20 under Amazon’s competing sale price. As one of the more recent additions to the brand’s stable, TicWatch Pro 3 delivers a lighter design with a larger display than its predecessors.

Everything is powered by a Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC, which improves performance on top of yielding 72-hour battery life. Alongside displaying notifications from your smartphone, it can also track a variety of health and fitness stats including sleep as well as heart rate, and now new additions like blood oxygen readings, stress, loud noises, and more. You can get a better look at what to expect in our hands-on review.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

SodaStream Terra review: At-home sparkling water gets even easier [Video]

NZXT Capsule USB mic review: The easiest way to sound great on stream [Video]

Hands-on: Aukey PowerZeus 500 packs affordable performance [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: