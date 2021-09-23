Assistant Driving Mode ‘Dashboard’ getting Bluetooth auto-launch & wide availability soon

- Sep. 23rd 2021 9:03 am PT

0

Back in November, Assistant Driving Mode started rolling out as part of Google Maps. Google today is making official the new “dashboard” experience coming to Driving Mode, while the Assistant capability is set to get wider availability and a new way to launch.

This new “dashboard” dates back to the feed shown off at I/O 2019. It’s now all on one screen — which means no swiping, and starts with a map card to places you might need directions for. It’s continuously updated with home, work, or recent commutes. Tapping launches Google Maps and brings you to the navigation experience introduced last year.

A “For you” card with media recommendations follows, while player controls appear to the right of it. Rounding out this dashboard are cards for unread messages and missed calls. The former — after you say “Hey Google, turn on auto read” — lets you have texts read aloud as they come in for easy voice replies, while the shortcuts also let you send a new one or initiate a call. 

Assistant Driving Mode Dashboard

Assistant Driving Mode is part of the Google app and will replace the previous Android Auto phone experience on Android 12+. The previous Auto app will remain available for users of older devices, but they can also opt to use the new Assistant Driving Mode dashboard with “Hey Google, let’s drive,” “start Driving Mode,” and other alternatives.

Assistant Driving Mode Dashboard

Google is also working on having Driving Mode automatically launch when connected to your car’s Bluetooth. Over the “next few weeks,” it will be fully available in:

English (US, Australia, Canada, Ireland, India, Singapore and U.K.), German, Spanish (Spain, Mexico), French, and Italian

In the future, Driving Mode will also be compatible with “Hey Google, pay for gas.”

Assistant Driving Mode homescreen
Assistant Driving Mode homescreen
Assistant Driving Mode homescreen
Assistant Driving Mode homescreen

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Google Assistant

Google Assistant

Assistant is Google's personal assistant that is capable of answering questions, performing automated tasks, and more

About the Author