Leaked Pixel 6 Pro details reveal more camera specs, ‘baby mode,’ and 120Hz 1440p display

Despite the phone not having a proper release date yet, we’ve sure learned a lot about the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro so far. Today, another leak has revealed a few more details about the Pixel 6 Pro, including some tantalizing details about its camera array.

As has been known for some time, the Pixel 6 Pro will be the phone to get when it comes to camera performance, as it comes with a third sensor that the smaller Pixel 6 will lack. While Google has confirmed the phone would finally offer a serious upgrade after five years of the same old story, we’re just now getting a clearer picture of what that setup will offer.

XDA reports based on a source that allegedly has the phone in hand that the camera array will be headlined by a 50MP Samsung GN1 sensor, a detail we’ve previously reported. Beyond that main camera, though, a 12MP Sony IMX386 sensor would be used behind an ultra-wide lens. That sensor is used in various smartphones sold overseas, but is rarely seen stateside. More interesting is the sensor being used for the 4x telephoto camera, which is a Sony IMX586. That’s the same 48MP sensor used in OnePlus 8T and other devices. Finally, the front-facing camera would also see an upgrade to a 12MP Sony IMX663 sensor from the 8MP shooters in past Pixels.

Rounding out the camera, this source also says the phone offers a “baby mode” and a “motion deblur” option. It’s not explained precisely what these will do, but it seems like they will leverage the camera/AI components of the new Tensor chip.

Beyond camera specs, this latest report also details some other Pixel 6 Pro specs and features. That includes the display, which will be a 1440p panel on the Pixel 6 Pro, and according to this source, will support 120Hz while at its maximum resolution. It’s also mentioned that the always-on display will support a variable refresh rate between 10Hz and 30Hz, but it’s not mentioned if the display will always support that option.





These screenshots are allegedly from the Pixel 6 Pro

The source also clarified that the Pixel 6 Pro does not support Active Edge, the feature on previous Pixel phones that allowed users to “squeeze” the device to trigger Assistant. The potential return of that feature was reported erroneously following a retail leak. Battery Share from the Pixel 5, though, will make a return.

UWB is also directly mentioned again, a feature that Google has confirmed multiple times at this point. It’s said that a digital car key app will be pre-loaded on the phone with UWB hardware from Qorvo, a detail we reported on quite some time ago.

Rounding out the info dump, the report mentions a 5,000 mAh battery, 128GB of storage on at least one model, more details on the processor’s technical specifications, Wi-Fi 6E, an under-display fingerprint sensor from Goodix, and an audio amp from Cirrus Logic. The phone is also apparently on Linux kernel version 5.10 that seems to back up a rumor of five years of software support, as that kernel will be supported through 2026.

