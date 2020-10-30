While the Pixel 5’s combination of aluminum and “bio-resin” should afford it far more durability than typical “glass sandwich” flagship phones, there’s still a chance of things breaking, like the screen or protective camera glass. Google is once again partnering with uBreakiFix to offer same-day repairs for the Pixel 5.

Earlier this week, the Pixel 5 began shipping to those who ordered from the Google Store, with customers receiving their devices as early as Wednesday. This afternoon, uBreakiFix has confirmed to us that its partnership with Google is continuing, allowing the company to offer same-day repairs for the Pixel 5 at all 550+ uBreakiFix locations in the US.

Since the outset of the Pixel series, uBreakiFix has been one of Google’s key repair partners in the US, offering official service for in-warranty and out-of-warranty repairs. It should be no surprise, then, that the company’s latest flagship, the Pixel 5, is also able to be repaired same-day through uBreakiFix, joining August’s Pixel 4a.

Each uBreakiFix store is equipped with Google-trained technicians to provide authorized repair service for cracked screens and other technical issues using genuine OEM parts. uBreakiFix offers authorized in- and out-of-warranty repairs for the Pixel 3a series and beyond, plus authorized out-of-warranty repairs for Pixel, Pixel 2 and Pixel 3 series devices.

The folks at uBreak also assure us that they’re taking the appropriate precautions both for their own safety and their customers’ to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19 by thoroughly disinfecting your Pixel 5 both when they receive it for repair and before they return it. Additionally, some locations even offer “We Come to You” service, essentially a mobile repair suite operated out of a van.

