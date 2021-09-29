Chrome New Tab Page adding Google Drive card with file suggestions

Over the past few months, Chrome has been surfacing helpful panels on the New Tab Page, and the latest card is for intelligent Google Drive file suggestions.

This upcoming integration is an extension of how the Chrome Omnibox already lets you search for and quickly open files stored in your account. A “From your Google Drive” card will start appearing underneath the grid of favicons for frequently visited sites.

Each line notes the format/type, name, and recent actions. Documents that appear here are your “highest priority Drive files.” It’s similar to the Priority section on the web app.

End users will be able to access their highest priority Drive files straight from the Chrome Desktop new tab page. The easily accessible interface will save end user time and mental load to navigate to relevant files.

This feature is available for both personal and Workspace accounts. For the latter group of users, the card will be enabled by default, but can be disabled by admins.

This feature will be on by default as long as users have not changed their New Tab Page experience. It can be disabled and re-enabled by the user by clicking the ‘Customize Chrome’ button in the bottom right of the new tab page.

This Google Drive card was first announced with Chrome 93, and is gradually rolling out over the coming weeks. It joins existing ones for recipe ideas, price drops on products you’ve previously looked at, and combined web shopping carts.

