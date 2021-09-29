You can quickly access Google app settings, reminders from the Pixel Launcher’s Discover feed

The Google app recently lost its “More” tab for a unified panel when opening the account switcher. That new settings menu can now be accessed in the Google Discover feed to the left of the Pixel Launcher.

The Pixel Launcher Discover feed, which was recently updated with a Dynamic Color “Google” logo, features an Assistant Snapshot shortcut and very large profile picture that notes whether you’re a Google One subscriber. Tapping previously opened the aforementioned More tab, but that removal now results in a niftier shortcut.

You now get the exact same account switcher where menu items from “More” were moved. This includes Search history, Recent, and — very conveniently — “Reminders.” This is followed by Your data in Search, Settings, and Help & feedback.

With access to preferences and reminders here, there are fewer reasons for people to open the full Google app. Search can be done via the widget and Snapshot (on Pixel) can be quickly accessed via the new Google Assistant design, though there’s still the revamped Collections tool.

It’s a small tweak that Google is highlighting with a blue pop-up message. We’re seeing this change rolled out with Google app 12.38 and it follows the More tab removal widely taking place this week on Android 12 devices.

Dylan Roussel contributed to this article

