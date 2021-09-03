Google app gets redesigned ‘Collections’ tab that is more automated and useful

The latest version of Google Search’s integrated bookmarking feature is called “Collections.” It was last updated in early 2020, and a redesign of Collections today makes the Google app tab much more useful.

The previous version was purely focused on letting users group pages, images, and locations. This new version shows people the content they recently visited and automatically organizes everything.

It starts with a “Quick access” carousel that shows “Recently saved” places in Maps and shows/movies, as well as “Frequently visited” pages. “Edit” in the top-right lets you remove entries.

“Shows & movies” comes after to surface media that you’ve recently looked up with a bookmark icon in the corner to save. There’s a shortcut to view your entire watchlist, but it’s more focused than just the Google Search result.

You’re seeing these recommendations based on your TV Show & Movie related searches, saved items, and other activity.

“Collections” is next, but it’s been greatly deprioritized. Users, however, are still able to access the previous version of this tab online.

A “Shopping” section at the end will show products you’ve been tracking (price drops). There’s a “Keep researching” carousel that shows high-level product categories. Other users also have a “Recipes” section that links to their cookbook.

Overall, this redesign of the “Collections” tab in the Google app is much broader and something people are more likely to use. Having an automatically organized page is something more people will benefit from compared to manual curation and logging.

The experience also feels more native and less like a janky webpage. We’re seeing this revamp widely rolled out on both Android and iOS.

Old Collections tab

More about Google app:

FTC: 9to5Google is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: