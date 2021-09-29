These channels are set to leave YouTube TV amid battle with NBC

NBC and YouTube TV are up in arms over their contract which is set to expire this September and, soon, it may see quite a few channels leave the popular service. Here’s a list of exactly which NBC channels will be removed from YouTube TV if the battle rages on.

The contract between NBC Universal and Google will expire on Thursday, September 30. At that point, all channels on YouTube TV that are produced by NBC Universal will be removed from streaming, though Google hasn’t directly confirmed if this will also affect recordings from those same networks.

While there’s plenty of talk about “14+ channels” being removed, you might still be wondering what the exact list of channels being removed will include. Below, you’ll find a full list of the NBC channels that are being removed from YouTube TV.

Importantly, if these channels are removed, Google has confirmed that it will lower the price of YouTube TV by $10/month. The dispute between Google and NBC supposedly stemmed from NBC pushing Google to bundle Peacock with YouTube TV.

First and foremost, your local NBC news network will be removed from YouTube TV. This network will vary on a regional basis or even from city to city.

Local NBC Station

Telemundo

Bravo

Oxygen

CNBC

The Olympic Channel

CNBC World

NBC News Now

E!

Syfy

The Golf Channel

Universal Kids

MSNBC

Universo

USA

Cozi

NBCLX

NECN

NBC 4K content (Available in the 4K Plus Add On)

Beyond the core NBC channels, the list of channels being removed from YouTube TV when the contract expires also includes quite a lot of regional sports channels. There are 14 regional NBC Sports networks in major cities and regions such as Chicago, Boston, NYC, and other regions.

NBC Sports Net

NBC Sports Bay Area

NBC Sports Bay Area Plus

NBC Sports Boston

NBC Sports California

NBC Sports California Plus

NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago Plus

NBC Sports Chicago Plus 2

NBC Sports Northwest

NBC Sports Philadelphia

NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus

NBC Sports Washington

NBC Sports Washington Plus

SNYHD

More on YouTube TV:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: