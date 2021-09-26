Google says YouTube TV will get a $10/month price drop if NBC channels leave next week

NBC today threatened to pull its channels from YouTube TV if a new contract is not signed. Google this evening issued its response, and said YouTube TV will see a $10 price drop if the NBCU channels disappear.

Our ask is that NBCU treats YouTube TV like any other TV provider.

The YouTube-branded cord-cutting offering says it is seeking the “same rates that services of a similar size get from NBCU.” From the statement, it appears that the broadcaster wants to charge YouTube TV more for access compared to the previous arrangement, which expires this coming Thursday (Sep 30).

Google implies that the price increase would hamper its ability to offer YouTube TV at a “competitive and fair price.” Back in August, a YouTube executive said the service would not get a price hike in the “near term.”

If “equitable terms” are offered, the contract will be renewed and nothing changes for end users. However, if the over 14 NBCU channels leave, YouTube TV’s monthly subscription price will decrease from $64.99 per month to $54.99 for the duration of this dispute.

If you are a YouTube TV subscriber, you may lose NBC, Bravo, CNBC, E!, Golf Channel, MSNBC, Oxygen, SYFY, Telemundo, The Olympic Channel, Universal Kids, Universo, and USA Network. YouTube TV may also drop your NBC Sports Regional Networks including; NBC Sports Bay Area, NBC Sports Boston, NBC Sports California, NBC Sports Chicago, NBC Sports Philadelphia, SNY and NBC Sports Washington. NBC

In this evening’s statement, Google notably directed customers to:

“…sign up for NBC’s own direct-to-consumer streaming service, Peacock, which they offer for $4.99/month to continue watching NBCU content, such as Sunday Night Football.”

While this dispute went public, Google says it’s “still in active conversations with NBCU and are hopeful we can get past this impasse to keep their content available on YouTube TV.”

YouTube TV touts 3 million paid subscribers (as of October 2020), and currently has over 85 channels.

