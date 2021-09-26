NBC warns that its channels could be removed from YouTube TV over contract dispute

NBC Universal has tonight started warning its subscribers that its channels may soon be removed from YouTube TV in the midst of a contract dispute with Google.

NBC Universal has started a marketing campaign to inform its customers that a contract dispute with Google may end in YouTube TV dropping over 14 channels including major networks such as NBC, SyFy, USA, Bravo, Telemundo, and others. NBC is directing its customers to “youneedchannels.com” where it explains that YouTube TV is “about to drop 14+ channels” and that fans need to “take action now” to prevent the loss. The site also directs customers to chat with YouTube TV support and gives them a link to switch their streaming providers.

In a statement to the press, NBC Universal says that it is seeking “fair rates” from Google over the contract renewal but that Google is “refusing” to make a deal.

Update: Google has acknowledged the situation on Twitter, saying that the agreement expires on September 30. In response, Google will drop the monthly cost of YouTube TV from $64.99 to $54.99.

In a statement, NBC Universal says:

NBCUniversal is seeking fair rates from Google for YouTube TV’s continued carriage of the only portfolio offering entertainment, Hispanic, news and sports networks.Unfortunately, Google is refusing to make a deal at these fair rates and is willing to withhold entertainment, news and sports programming from their paying customers. NBCUniversal feels a responsibility to inform our fans that they are at risk of losing their favorite shows if Google continues with their demands.

