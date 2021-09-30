YouTube TV and NBC agree to short extension, channels will remain past midnight

YouTube TV’s previous contract for NBC channels was set to expire at midnight Eastern Time, but the two companies have agreed to a “short extension.”
Just under an hour before the deadline, an NBCUniversal spokesperson issued the following statement to 9to5Google:
NBCUniversal and YouTube TV have agreed to a short extension while parties continue talks. NBCUniversal will not go dark on YouTube TV at midnight eastern tonight.
There’s an ongoing San Francisco Giants vs Arizona Diamondbacks baseball game that was set to be impacted (NBC Sports Bay Area) by the contract breakdown. Without this extension — which is typical during disputes that come down to the wire, that channel along with close to 20 others, including your local NBC station, would have disappeared.
It’s not clear how long the NBC on YouTube TV extension will last and whether it will continue into the weekend. There are a number of upcoming games, and the season 47 premiere of Saturday Night Live (Owen Wilson hosts with musical guest Kacey Musgraves).
